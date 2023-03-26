10 Best South Action Films to Watch Before Bholaa

A glimpse at ten best South Indian films to watch before Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.
26 Mar, 2023
The independent Tamil Anthology series also has Lokesh Kanagaraj as one of the directors.
26 Mar, 2023
The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial stars Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra.
26 Mar, 2023
Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is the official remake of the actioner. It is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe.
26 Mar, 2023
Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-thriller stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
26 Mar, 2023
The Kamal Haasan starrer is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe.
26 Mar, 2023
The Tamil thriller stars Atharvaa, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.
26 Mar, 2023
The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.
26 Mar, 2023
The spy action-thriller stars Karthi and Raashi Khanna.
26 Mar, 2023
The Telugu action-drama stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.
26 Mar, 2023
The Telugu period action-drama stars Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
26 Mar, 2023
