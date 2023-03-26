10 Best South Action Films to Watch Before Bholaa

A glimpse at ten best South Indian films to watch before Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

26 Mar, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Aviyal (2016)

The independent Tamil Anthology series also has Lokesh Kanagaraj as one of the directors.

Maanagaram (2017)

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial stars Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra.

Kaithi (2019)

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is the official remake of the actioner. It is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe.

Master (2021)

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-thriller stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Vikram (2022)

The Kamal Haasan starrer is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe.

Imaikaa Nodigal (2018)

The Tamil thriller stars Atharvaa, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.

Vikram Vedha (2017)

The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Sardar (2022)

The spy action-thriller stars Karthi and Raashi Khanna.

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

The Telugu action-drama stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Rangasthalam (2018)

The Telugu period action-drama stars Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

