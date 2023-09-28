10 Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video.
28 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Simple Favor: Stephanie, a mum blogger befriends Emily, an upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. Stephanie takes it upon herself to look into Emily's disappearance.
All Good Things: A real estate tycoon named David Marks is suspected of killing his wife Katie, who vanished in 1982.
Coyote Lake: At a small bed-and-breakfast, two unwelcome and dangerous guests threaten a young woman and her domineering mother.
Emergency: Based on actual occurrences that took place in 1975, the story describes events that happened while Mrs. Indira Gandhi was in charge.
Goodnight Mommy: When the twin boys get to their mother's house, they suspect that something’s off.
Nanny: Aisha, an immigrant nanny who works for a family for an Upper East Side family, is forced to face a secret that could destroy her fragile American Dream.
Orphan-First Kill: Esther travels to America by posing as the missing daughter of a wealthy family after escaping from a mental hospital in Estonia.
Promising Young Woman: A young woman seeks revenge on people who crossed her way after being traumatized by a horrible incident in her past.
Run Sweetheart Run: A single mother finds herself being pursued by an unstoppable attacker after what starts as supper with a client.
The Outfit: English tailor Leonard manufactures suits on London's popular Savile Row. To survive a tragic night, he must outsmart the gang of criminals.
