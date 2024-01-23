10 Big Box Office Hit Movies Featuring Hrithik Roshan
WAR- The action movie featuring Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of his best movies. The movie made a total collection of Rs 470 crore worldwide.
Krrish 3- The movie made Rs 374 crore, The superhero movie stars Hrithik Roshan from the sequel Koi Mil Gaya.
Bang Bang- This action-packed movie featured Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles and the film made a total collection of Rs 340 crore.
Super 30- An unusual character portrayed by Hrithik, the film made a whopping collection of Rs 210 crore.
Agneepath- This film made a total of Rs 195 crores, based on the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s movie.
Kaabil- Featuring Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles, the movie made a worldwide collection of Rs 178 crore.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie revolves around three friends who enjoy their trip to Spain. The movie made a total box office collection of Rs 153 crore.
Dhoom 2- The young Hrithik Roshan in the movie gave an energetic performance in the movie which made a total collection of Rs 147 crore.
Vikram Vedha- A remake of the Tamil version stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role paired with Saif Ali Khan. The film made a business of Rs 134 crore.
Krrish- The first part of the movie was released in 2006 which portrayed Hrithik Roshan in a superhero avatar. The movie made a total collection of Rs 121 crore.
