Jawan has highest opening day collection of Rs 129.6 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India
12 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Jawan had the biggest ever opening collection for a Hindi-language film.
Jawan has made a record of having the highest single day collection on Sunday. The film earned Rs 80.1 crore.
Jawan made new records of being the first film to have highest Saturday collection with Rs 88.83 crore.
Jawan is the second film to cross Rs 100 crore on day 1 at the global box office. The film earned Rs 129.6 crore.
Jawan has become the first movie to enter Rs 300 crore club in India within 4 days
Not just Rs 300 crore mark, Jawan has also become the first fastest film to cross Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.
Jawan in the USA made records for highest advance booking collection
Jawan breaks the record of Gadar 2 on the opening day as Sunny Deol's film earned only Rs 43.08 crore.
Jawan beats Pathaan, KGF 2, and other highest grossing films
Jawan also secured the second-best global opening weekend ever for an Indian title on IMAX with a $2.4M grossing
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Blockbuster Hindi Movies On Jio Cinema