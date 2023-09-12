10 Blockbuster Hindi Movies On Jio Cinema
12 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Rockstar: A college student and aspiring musician, Janardhan reaches his goal with the help of his breakup, but that also leads to self-destruction.
Andhadhun: A visually impaired pianist's life changes due to some shocking twists after he unintentionally lands at the murder case of a former film star.
Drishyam: A family-oriented man becomes a murder suspect when the son of the policewoman who harassed his daughter goes missing.
Aligarh: A gay, linguistic professor has to deal with the aftermath of a sting operation that uncovers his sexual orientation in front of the entire nation.
Bajirao Mastani: Peshwa Bajirao falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess in distress. They struggle to make it official amid opposition from his family.
English Vinglish: Shashi, a housewife tries to learn English due to her family, which helps reassert her value as a mother and a wife.
Ram Leela: Ram and Leela fall in love with each other but they cannot stay together due to their families.
Stree: Vicky decides to unravel the mystery of Stree, the spirit of a woman who attacks me at night.
Vikram Vedha: A police officer, Vikram is on a hunt for a gangster named Vedha. Later Vedha surrenders and gets bailed by Vikram's advocate wife.
Luka Chuppi: Guddu and Rashmi fall in love and begin a live-in relationship. However, things take a turn when their families think that they have eloped.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: King Virat and Anushka’s Cutest Moments - InPics