10 Blockbuster Hindi Movies On Jio Cinema

12 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Rockstar: A college student and aspiring musician, Janardhan reaches his goal with the help of his breakup, but that also leads to self-destruction.

Andhadhun: A visually impaired pianist's life changes due to some shocking twists after he unintentionally lands at the murder case of a former film star.

Drishyam: A family-oriented man becomes a murder suspect when the son of the policewoman who harassed his daughter goes missing.

Aligarh: A gay, linguistic professor has to deal with the aftermath of a sting operation that uncovers his sexual orientation in front of the entire nation.

Bajirao Mastani: Peshwa Bajirao falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess in distress. They struggle to make it official amid opposition from his family.

English Vinglish: Shashi, a housewife tries to learn English due to her family, which helps reassert her value as a mother and a wife.

Ram Leela: Ram and Leela fall in love with each other but they cannot stay together due to their families.

Stree: Vicky decides to unravel the mystery of Stree, the spirit of a woman who attacks me at night.

Vikram Vedha: A police officer, Vikram is on a hunt for a gangster named Vedha. Later Vedha surrenders and gets bailed by Vikram's advocate wife.

Luka Chuppi: Guddu and Rashmi fall in love and begin a live-in relationship. However, things take a turn when their families think that they have eloped.

