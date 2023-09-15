10 Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Engineers
15 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Ameesha Patel studied Biogenetic Engineering in Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA. She a topper and gold medalist in Economics.
Jitendra Kumar, the TVF actor graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Kharagpur
Kartik Aaryan completed his engineering degree in biotechnology.
Kriti Sanon holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
R Madhavan completed his engineering and then entered in the industry.
Sonu Sood holds an engineering degree
Sushant Singh Rajput too was an engineer. He had an interest in science, stars, and the universe. He even ranked 7th in the AIEEE exam.
Taapsee Pannu completed Computer Science Engineering. She also worked as a software engineer before acting.
Vicky Kaushal graduated with an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunication. His parents too wanted their son to be an engineer.
Kader Khan taught at MH Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Mumbai, as a professor of civil engineering.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Beautiful Actresses in Bollywood of All Time