10 Bollywood Actors Who Were Teachers in Real Life
05 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Akshay Kumar taught martial arts to his students at some recognised school.
Anupam Kher owns and teaches in his acting school
Balraj Sahni, who is known for Do Bigha Zameen, Anuradha and Kabuliwal. He started his career as a teacher at prestigious Visva Bharati University.
Bob Christo became a yoga instructor after leaving Bollywood
Chandrachur Singh was a music teacher in Doon School before his acting career took off.
Kader Khan used to teach Civil Engineering at MH Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Byculla, Mumbai.
Kanwarjit Paintal studied acting from The Film and Television Institute Of India and later became the head of that institute to impart knowledge about acting.
Nandita Das took up teaching as a part-time job for her theatre work
Tom Alter was an American descent who was awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India for his fantastic acting skills, he used to work in St. Thomas School, Jagadhri (Haryana) as a cricket coach
Utpal Dutt was a teacher as an English teacher at the South Point School in Kolkata.
