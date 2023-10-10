10 Bollywood Celebs Who Have Dealt With Depression, Mental Health
10 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Varun Dhawan has admitted to having battled depression. He said, "I was not clinically declared depressed but I was heading there."
Deepika Padukone has opened up about her struggle with depression in 2015
Anushka Sharma battles with anxiety issues. In 2015 she tweeted about depression.
Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer. At that time he was depressed and wanted to die. He wasn't even ready for the treatment.
Ileana D'Cruz, who suffered depression and body dysmorphic disorder, says at one point in her life she felt suicidal.
Shah Rukh Khan had battled depression after his shoulder surgery in 2010
Shraddha Kapoor has battled anxiety and she's also been vocal about it.
Karan Johar dealt with clinical depression and had to undergo anti-anxiety medication.
Hrithik Roshan once recalled he was 'on verge of depression'. He said, "I thought I was dying when I was doing War"
Rubina Dilaik revealed that she battled depression 10 years ago, and even had a suicidal tendency.
