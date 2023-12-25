10 Bollywood Celebs With Naturally Coloured Eyes
25 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Known as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya has a natural blueish-green unique eye colour.
Rani Mukerji: Rani is known for her beautiful eyes and she has gorgeous golden honey eyes.
Karisma Kapoor: Thanks to the amazing Kapoor genes, Karisma has lovely grey eyes.
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Much like her sister, even Kareena has naturally coloured grey eyes. Both her kids - Taimur and Jeh are also blessed with the same eyes.
Hrithik Roshan: The Green God of Bollywood, Hrithik has hazel green-coloured eyes like his father Rakesh Roshan.
Tiger Shroff: Tiger is not just blessed with a terrific body but also beautiful eyes. His eyes are of extremely light hazelnut-brown colour.
Celina Jaitly: The former Miss India, Celina has gorgeous bluish-green eyes which totally stand out.
Lisa Ray: Born to a Polish mother and Indian father, Lisa Rani Ray is blessed with fabulous genes from both her parents. She has hazel green eyes.
Akshara Haasan: Like her mother Sarika, Akshara Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan, is blessed with naturally coloured eyes. She has greenish-blue eyes.
Kajol: It wasn't just a coincidence when Karan Johar had the 'Tere Naina' song entirely filmed on Kajol's eyes. She has brown eyes with a tint of slight honey golden.
