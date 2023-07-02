On the occasion of Guru Purnima 2023, a glimpse at ten Bollywood films based on student-teacher relationship.
02 Jul, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Parichay (1972): A home tutor reforms notorious kids through empathy and helps in bridging the differences with their grandfather.
Prahaar (1991): Major Chauhan trains young recruits to become resilient soldiers by overcoming their inner demons.
Rockford (1999): Nagesh Kukunoor's masterpiece about the emotional connect between a student and sports teacher.
Black (2005): A girl with visual and hearing impairment is trained by an alcoholic teacher to communicate and express herself.
Iqbal (2005): A boy with hearing and speech impairment is trained by an ex-cricketer to pursue his dreams.
Taare Zameen Par (2007): A boy suffering from dyslexia is guided by his drawing teacher to discover his hidden talent.
3 idiots (2009): A college life saga about engineering students finding their real purpose in life.
Paathshaala (2010): A teacher takes the initiative to reform the money-oriented education system in his school.
Dangal (2016): A former national champion coaches his daughters to become world champions.
Super 30 (2019): A biopic on Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30 programme.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Disha Patani's Sexy Rose Pink Ensemble is a Daring Take on Gowns