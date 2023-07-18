2 States: Priyanka was reportedly considered to play the South Indian girl in the film. Later, Alia Bhatt did the role.

18 Jul, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Cocktail: Priyanka Chopra was approached to play Veronica, a character that Deepika Padukone did later.

Fanney Khan: It became Aishwarya Rai's comeback film but it was reportedly offered to Priyanka Chopra first.

Ghajini: Asin's role was reportedly first pitched to Priyanka Chopra. She rejected it.

Heroine: After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected the film due to her pregnancy, Madhur Bhandarkar was considering his Fashion girl Priyanka.

Kick: Salman Khan reportedly went to Priyanka to play the lead opposite him. Later, Jacqueline Fernandez did that role.

Main Aurr Mrs Khanna: It was Salman Khan again who went to Priyanka with the role that Kareena Kapoor played later.

Robot: Rajinikanth and Priyanka would have been a deadly combo. But, she rejected the film.

Sultan: Salman Khan offered the role of his wrestler wife to Priyanka Chopra but Anushka Sharma ended up doing that role.

Race 2: The glamorous role which was played by Deepika Padukone later, was first pitched to Priyanka Chopra.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fashion Queen Sonam Kapoor Sets Wimbledon on Fire

 Find Out More