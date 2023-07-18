2 States: Priyanka was reportedly considered to play the South Indian girl in the film. Later, Alia Bhatt did the role.
18 Jul, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Cocktail: Priyanka Chopra was approached to play Veronica, a character that Deepika Padukone did later.
Fanney Khan: It became Aishwarya Rai's comeback film but it was reportedly offered to Priyanka Chopra first.
Ghajini: Asin's role was reportedly first pitched to Priyanka Chopra. She rejected it.
Heroine: After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected the film due to her pregnancy, Madhur Bhandarkar was considering his Fashion girl Priyanka.
Kick: Salman Khan reportedly went to Priyanka to play the lead opposite him. Later, Jacqueline Fernandez did that role.
Main Aurr Mrs Khanna: It was Salman Khan again who went to Priyanka with the role that Kareena Kapoor played later.
Robot: Rajinikanth and Priyanka would have been a deadly combo. But, she rejected the film.
Sultan: Salman Khan offered the role of his wrestler wife to Priyanka Chopra but Anushka Sharma ended up doing that role.
Race 2: The glamorous role which was played by Deepika Padukone later, was first pitched to Priyanka Chopra.
