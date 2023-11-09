10 Bollywood Movies On Netflix To Stream During Festive Season
09 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Dilwale- Unaware of the horrific history that tore their loves apart, the people with two broken hearts fell in love with one another.
Happy New Year- A mismatched crew is assembled by a furious diamond thief to break into a Dubai hotel that is holding a dance competition.
Hum Apke Hain Kon- Despite her feelings for Prem, Nisha consents to marry his elder brother. However, destiny might have different plans for the couple.
Hum Sath-Sath Hain- The close-knit family becomes divided when a misguided grandmother schemes to cut off her stepson and his wife from the family fortune.
Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham- A young guy sets out on a journey to get his family back together years after his father disowns his adopted brother.
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India- In 1890s India, an arrogant British captain challenges the heavily taxed citizens of Champaner to a high-stakes game of cricket.
Main Hoon Na- In order to shield a general's daughter, Major Ram is ordered to pose as a college student and needs to grant his dying father's wish.
Om Shanti Om- Thirty years after his death in a fire accident, a part-time actor is back and determined to get revenge on the guy who started the fire.
Rang De Basanti- In her documentary about India's 1920s insurgency against British rule, an English filmmaker casts a group of student actors.
Swades- On a business trip back to India, a NASA scientist who was raised in America looks for the nanny who raised him.
