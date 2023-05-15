A glimpse at ten Bollywood films that can have a sequel.
15 May, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Sarfarosh (1999): ACP Ajay Singh Rathod's future as s a senior cop is the most awaited sequels by fans.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): The family drama can have a sequel about Raichand family once again living together.
Aankhen (2002): There can be an engaging sequel to the Amitabh Bachchan starrer heist thriller.
Hum Tum (2004 ): The rom-com can have an interesting sequel about Karan and Rhea's marital relations.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006): The third installment of Munnabhai franchise is the most awaited sequels among movie buffs.
Kabul Express (2006): There is the possibility of a sequel to John Abraham starrer satirical thriller.
Dhoom 3 (2013): The fourth part of the action franchise has been shelved for way too long and fans are eager to witness a new villain.
Baby (2015): Akshay Kumar's spy actioner can have a larger-than-life sequel.
Naam Shabana (2017): Taapsee Pannu's espionage thriller can have an interesting sequel.
Andhadhun (2018): There can be an interesting sequel to the noir-comedy.
