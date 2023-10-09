10 Breathtaking Throwback Saree Looks Of Rekha
09 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Rekha is the epitome of beauty in Bollywood and has always been.
The 68-year-old actress defines evergreen beauty and always decks up beautifully in sarees.
From silver to golden, Rekha likes to don metallic fabrics and prints.
Rekha goes all big with her accessories and makeup whenever she wears a saree.
All her gorgeous saree looks from the past can make every fashionista go speechless.
Rekha usually goes for a dark berry/ red lip with lots of traditional gold jewellery when she wears a saree.
Rekha's evergreen charm is timeless and she looks ageless in these sarees.
She keeps her long hair one-sided and flaunts the full flowy drape of her gorgeous metallic sarees.
One of the best saree looks of Rekha came at an event hosted by the Ambanis when she wore a metallic saree with a green tone.
Rekha rocked a beautiful purple Kanjivaram-contrasted saree with lots and lots of Kundan and temple jewellery at Ranveer-Deepika's wedding reception.
