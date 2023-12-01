10 Business K Dramas To Watch On Weekend

Business Proposal: Ha-ri shows up on a blind date dressed as her friend. However, when he reveals himself to be her CEO and makes a proposal, things go wrong.
Crash Landing on You: A South Korean businesswoman dropped in North Korea due to a paragliding accident; she meets an army officer who assists her in hiding.
Best Chicken: A man dreams of owning a chicken restaurant after working for a large corporation.
Coffee Prince: Han Kyul transforms his family's café by hiring only attractive men to work there.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: An ambitious dentist ends up leaving Seol to open her clinic in Gongjin and meets a jack of all trades who helps everyone.
I Am Not A Robot: The young man with restricted social interaction meets a budding businesswoman who poses as a robot for her boyfriend.
Itaewon Class: In addition to launching a street bar in Itaewon, an ex-convict vows to get revenge on the family that killed his father.
Revolutionary Love: Rich Byun Hyuk conceals his past and moves into a small studio apartment next to a hardworking woman.
Start-Up: In this competitive world, young entrepreneurs work extremely hard to fulfil their tech dreams while seeking love and success.
Strongest Deliveryman: Trying to overcome their socioeconomic disadvantages to accomplish lofty goals, two brave food delivery workers fall in love.
