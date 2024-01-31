10 Celebrity Dads Who Started Families After 60
Steve Martin- At the age of 67 Steve and his wife Annie welcomed their 1st daughter, Mary in 2012.
Ronnie Wood- The actor and his wife Sally gave birth to twin daughters when Ronnie was 68 years old.
Rod Stewart- The vocalist and his 5th wife welcomed his 8th child Aiden when Rod was 66 years old.
Robert De Niro- The actor welcomed his 7th child, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro in the year 2023 when he turned 79.
Richard Gere- At the age of 70 Richard and his 3rd wife Alejandra Silva welcomed their second child in 2020.
George Lucas- The popular American director welcomed their first biological child in 2023. At that time George was 69 years old.
Mick Jagger- At the age of 73, Mick welcomed his 8th child, Deveraux.
Billy Joel- The popular singer and writer had his 2nd child at the age of 68 with his 4th wife Alexis Roderick.
Al Pacino- The 83 year old actor along with his 29 year old girlfriend welcomed their son Roman Pacino in June 2023.
Alec Baldwin- At the age of 64 Alec welcomed his 8th child Ilaria Catalina Irena when Baldwin was 64 years old.
