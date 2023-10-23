10 Celebrity-Inspired Blouse Designs For Winter
23 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Anushka Sharma's velvet full-sleeves blouse with golden zari work
Mouni Roy's plain black full-sleeves blouse to give that contemporary look
Madhuri Dixit's velvet blouse design. The fabric is heavy and gives warmth.
Kangana Ranaut's floral full sleeves blouse design is the best for winter
Another floral full-sleeves blouse design was worn by Deepika Padukone
Boat-neck and full-sleeves blouse design for winter is the best
Anushka Sharma's silk blouse design with 3/4 sleeves can also be worn in winter
Another celeb-inspired saree with floral full sleeves blouse.
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a white full-sleeve blouse and saree. It's apt for winter!
Hina Khan's lehenga design is trendy. With plunging neckline, this full sleeves shimmery blouse can be worn in winter
