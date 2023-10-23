10 Celebrity-Inspired Blouse Designs For Winter

23 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Anushka Sharma's velvet full-sleeves blouse with golden zari work

Mouni Roy's plain black full-sleeves blouse to give that contemporary look

Madhuri Dixit's velvet blouse design. The fabric is heavy and gives warmth.

Kangana Ranaut's floral full sleeves blouse design is the best for winter

Another floral full-sleeves blouse design was worn by Deepika Padukone

Boat-neck and full-sleeves blouse design for winter is the best

Anushka Sharma's silk blouse design with 3/4 sleeves can also be worn in winter

Another celeb-inspired saree with floral full sleeves blouse.

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a white full-sleeve blouse and saree. It's apt for winter!

Hina Khan's lehenga design is trendy. With plunging neckline, this full sleeves shimmery blouse can be worn in winter

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Sizzling Pics of Katrina Kaif From Tiger 3

 Find Out More