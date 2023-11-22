10 Childhood Photos Of Sara Tendulkar That Are Too Cute To Miss
22 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Sara Tendulkar looks absolutely adorable in the lap of her father Sachin Tendulkar, who is wearing the jersey of the Indian Cricket Team.
Sara is posing with her father and brother, Arjun Tendulkar in this photograph.
This photo is proof that Sara's smile has remained the same and so has her cuteness.
The photo of Baby Sara in the arms for her father, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is too cute to miss.
This is another rare photograph of Sara Tendulkar with her father.
Sara can be seen cuddling her mother Anjali Tendulkar in this photo.
It looks like Sara has slept in the arms of her mother, the safest place for a daughter.
Anjali Tendulkar is explaining something to little Sara here.
This is another adorable photo of Sara and her brother Arjun.
Sara, despite being so small herself, has made her brother Arjun sit in her lap with her arms encircling him.
