10 Cool Photos of Rajinikanth's Grandsons Yathra & Linga With Dhanush-Aishwarya
21 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Dhanush And Aishwarya's sons are also the grandsons of superstar Rajinikanth. Their family pics broke the internet.
Dhanush-Aishwarya's eldest son Yathra is 17-year-old. He was born in 2006.
Dhanush-Aishwarya's youngest son Linga is 13-year-old. He was born in 2010.
Dhanush-Aishwarya announced their separation on 17 January 2022. But their sons spend quality time with their mom, dad and nana Rajinikanth
But their sons spend quality time with their mom, dad and nana Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's eldest grandson Yathra is a sports lover. He has been the captain of his team in the school.
Yathra and Linga are cricket lovers, they have always supported CSK matches.
Yathra became a part of the headlines for breaking traffic rules.
Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth’s grandson Yathra was fined Rs.1000 per trip for driving bike without driving license and helmet.
When Dhanush attended the screening of his Netflix film The Gray Man with his two sons Linga and Yathra
Dhanush, Linga and Yathra all suited up for Netflix film The Gray Man screening
Yathra and Linga love to hang out with their mom Aishwarya
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 TV Shows That Mark The Evolution of TV in India