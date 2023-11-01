10 Cricket-Based Movies To Watch On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
Here are 10 cricket-based films that are easy to find on all OTT services, ranging from real-life moments to unexpected conclusions.
The actual event, which happened on June 25, 1983, at Lord's Cricket Ground, where 14 men defeated West Indies, the two-time world champions, and restored India's standing in the cricket world, is the basis for the movie '83.
The 2016 l biopic Azhar is based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The film charts Azhar's ascent and decline following his match-fixing allegations.
Starring Veera, played by Rani Mukherji. Veera dons a beard and turban in order to achieve her ambitions of becoming Veer and meet Rohan in a village where girls do not play cricket.
The Telugu film "Jersey (2019)" was remade in 2022 starring Shahid Kapoor. The film centers on the struggles of a talented batting star who plays professional cricket for his son but is also struggling financially.
The film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, starring Amir Khan, tells the tale of a little village in Victorian India where the residents bet their future on a cricket match against their cruel British overlords.
Starring Kiara Advani and Shushant Sing Rajput. The secret tale of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's transformation from ticket seller to trophy collector—the Indian Cricket Team's world cup-winning captain—is the central theme of the movie.
2011's Patiala House tells the narrative of a gifted young Indian cricket player who has to rebel against his father's desires to play for England—a move that his siblings secretly support.
Sanjay Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, and Sonam Kapoor are in the lead roles. Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel, Zoya Factor is a romantic comedy film that centers on Zoya, an advertising agent, and her friendship with Nikhil Khoda, the captain of Team India.
Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, directed by Karanjeet Saluja, provides the greatest cricket entertainment featuring an orphan child who goes on to earn recognition, popularity, and most importantly, self-belief.
