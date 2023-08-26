Dulquer Salmaan is the son of legendary actor Mammootty, who recently impressed the audience with the role of a cop in 'Gulab & Guns' and a local gangster in 'King of Kotha.'
Dulquer Salmaan has been impressing his fans with his outstanding performances since 2012.
If you are a Dulquer Salmaan fan, then these movies are just perfect for you to binge-watch.
Kurup is about a criminal whose life turned upside down when he met a clever policeman.
The Zoya Factor is a Hindi film about an Indian team's Mascot named Zoya, who has to choose between her career and his love, Nikhil (Dulquer Salmaan ), the actor in the Indian cricket team.
Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer on voluntary leave who starts investigating an old case and strives to unravel mysteries in Salute.
Hey Sinamika is a story of a woman who wants to divorce her husband by making an excuse but tries to win him back when she realizes that she is losing him.
Chup is a Dulquer Salmaan Hindi film that shows the story of a film director who brings an actor to fame but unexpectedly destroys his career.
Dulquer Salmaan played the role of a Lieutenant in the Indian Army in Sita Raman. It is a heart-touching movie with his beautiful chemistry with Mrunal Thakur, making it a worldwide hit.
Bangalore Days is a well-known Malayalam in which Dulquer Salmaan played the role of Arjun, a man running from the demons of a broken home.
