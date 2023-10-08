10 Empowering Quotes By BLACKPINK Jennie
"We always wanted to be out there, to be more true to ourselves and to be more free"
"I think the most important thing is to be true to yourself and be confident."
"I'm not perfect, but I'm always trying to improve."
"I think it's important to be confident in yourself and your abilities. If you believe in yourself, other people will too."
“I’m a dreamer. I believe that anything is possible.”
“I believe in the power of love. It can change the world.
“I’m not afraid to be myself. I’m proud of who I am.
“I love life. It’s a beautiful thing.”
"We want to be proud when we look back to our history when we grow old "
