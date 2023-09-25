10 Empowering Quotes For Women By Priyanka Chopra- In Pics
“Struggles never end in life. People think just because you are successful your struggle has ended. But it’s not like that.”
“If every day you could do the best of your ability no one can deny your success because success isn’t a destination it is a journey.“
“Your struggles need to be consistent because success is like a journey. You have to strive for excellence every year, every time. There is no substitute for hard work for anybody.”
“ The universe throws you a set of challenges, you either overcome your fears and take it on, or you back off and live with the regret that you did not even try. The choice is always yours.”
“Encourage kids to ask Why can’t girls do this or be that? Break those stereotypes because dreams have no gender.”
“The one thing I wear is my confidence. That’s what I’d recommend to everyone. It’s a big turn-on.”
“It made me think how could I be irreplaceable? What could I do to make myself strong enough that no one would have the audacity to say or do that to me again.”
“Ambitious women really only have two options, a super supportive partner or no partner at all.”
“You were given this life because you're strong enough to live it.”
“It’s okay if you don’t have a bigger picture in your head. Sometimes your hard work will help you get there anyway.”
