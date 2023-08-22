10 Explosive Statements Made by Adil Khan Durrani About Rakhi Sawant
22 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
1.'Rakhi Sawant was married to Ritesh when she got married to me'
2.'Salman Khan called me', everything was scripted by Rakhi
3.'Rakhi Sawant used me for money'
4.'Rakhi used to cry infront of people that her mother is suffering from cancer and took money from them'
5.'Rakhi has harassed my parents, aunt and my entire family'
6.'Rakhi spent time with Ritesh in the UK and lied about it to him'
7.'Rakhi cheated on me, Ritesh used to send money to her every month'
8.'Rakhi and Ritesh were in a relationship, she never got divorced'
9.'Rakhi is 19-year-older to me, she lied about everything'
10.'Rakhi Sawant drugged me, made nude video of me secretly to blackmail'
