10 Extravagant Looks of Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra From Bajirao Mastani
Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra amazed the audience with their portrayal of Mastani and Kashi Bai respectively.
As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Bajirao Mastani' turns 8 year old, here's a look back at the some of the most stunning looks of Deepika and Priyanka from the movie.
Priyanka Chopra oozed Maharani vibes in that deep purple saree.
Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her golden flared Anarkali-inspired outfit.
Deepika Padukone's ivory lehenga with gota patti work speaks royalty.
Priyanka Chopra's red saree with golden work and that evergreen statement nath is just making the noise.
Deepika Padukone's heavily embroidered traditional piece exudes grace and poise. The added jewellery only enhaces the entire appeal.
Priyanka Chopra's statement royal look accentuated by heavy saree drape and jewellery.
Deepika Padukone only mesmerised us with her red embroidered suit that she wore with heavy earrings and a giant nath.
