10 Famous Bollywood Movies That Were Shot In Kerala
14 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Baaghi: The film perfectly captured the essence of Kerela backwaters with its serene beaches and coconut groves.
Baahubali: The Beginning: The beautiful waterfalls in this film were shot at Athirappilly Falls in Kerala.
Chennai Express: The movie is shot in the backdrop of different locations including Munnar Tea plantations in Kerela
Dil Se: The intricate romantic scenes of the couple were taken in the ravishing beauty of Kerala.
Madras Cafe: The movie featured most of Kerela and converted it into a war zone to give the battling effect.
War: The prosperous wedding of Aditi in the movie was taken in Kerela.
Guru: Some mesmerizing scenes were captured for this film at Athirappilly in Kerala.
Raavan: The film was shot in different locations including Kochi and Athirappilly Falls in Kerela.
Roja: The movie captures excellent shots in numerous hill stations that include Conoor, Kerala.
Tashan: A few prominent scenes of this movie were shot at Alleppey in Kerala.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Bollywood Movies Inspired By The Novels Of Indian Authors