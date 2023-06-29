Aditi Rao Hydari: A classical Bharatanatyam dancer, connected to Lady Shri Ram College

28 Jun, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Konkona Sensharma: An actress par excellence, connected to St Stephen's College

Manoj Bajpayee: National Award winner is connected to Ramjas College

Neha Dhupia: One of the finest actors, she is connected to Jesus And Mary College

Huma Qureshi: The Bollywood heartthrob is connected to Gargi College

Mallika Sherawat: The bold and the beautiful is connected to Miranda House

Amitabh Bachchan: The megastar is connected to Kirori Mal College

Kiran Bedi: The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is connected to Faculty of Law

Sanya Malhotra: The Dangal star is connected to Gargi College

Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan is connected to Hans Raj College

