10 Favorite Netflix Shows For Women

Grace and Frankie- Two women decide to handle the situation together after learning that their husbands have been romantically connected for the past twenty years.
Bridgerton- The eight close-knit Bridgerton siblings hunt for love and fulfilment in London's high society of suitable youngsters.
Crash Landing on You- This Korean love story is based on, a chaebol heiress who made an emergency landing in North Korea due to a paragliding accident and a North Korean special officer who falls in love with her.
Never Have I Ever- A story of an Indian girl Devi, who lives in America and faces a lot of struggles in her school and love life.
The Baby-Sitters Club- A group of young girls decided to open a babysitting service to support each other.
GLOW- A look at the private and professional lives of a group of women who worked for a wrestling company in Los Angeles in the 1980s.
Heartstopper- In this coming-of-age series, Charlie and Nick learn that their unexpected friendship might be more as they deal with school and their first love.
Sense8- A group of people from different parts of the world are unexpectedly connected mentally and must find a method to avoid being persecuted by those who think of them as a threat.
Maid- A young woman leaves an abusive relationship and works as a house cleaner while struggling to support her children and give them a bright future.
When They See Us- When five Harlem teenagers are wrongfully accused of carrying out a vicious attack in Central Park, they are trapped in a nightmare.
Thanks For Reading!
