10 Fitness Tips by Milind Soman to Overcome Age Barriers

04 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

Start off slowly: If you're not very fit, begin each day with a few minutes of low-intensity exercise. As you gain strength, progressively increase the amount of time and intensity you spend exercising.

Keep it constant: For best effects, exercise regularly. On most days of the week, try to get in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise.

Change things up: Vary your routines by including cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises to prevent boredom and plateaus.

Keep track of your body: It's best not to overextend yourself, especially in the beginning. If you have pain, take a break and relax.

Find a workout partner: Exercising with a partner may keep you accountable and motivated.

Focus on compound exercises: Compound exercises work multiple muscle groups at the same time, which is more efficient than isolation exercises. Some examples of compound exercises include squats, push-ups, and deadlifts.

Lift weights: Strength training is necessary to increase and preserve muscle mass, which is crucial to halting the loss of muscle with ageing.

Consume a balanced diet: Eating a balanced diet provides your body with the resources it needs to grow muscle and heal after exercise.

Get enough sleep: Sleep is necessary for the development and repair of muscles. Get seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

Enjoy yourself: Staying fit should be pleasant. You're not as inclined to persevere if you're not enjoying yourself. Include your favorite pastimes into your daily routine.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 11 Inside Pics From Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Italy Wedding

 Find Out More