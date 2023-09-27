10 Flop Movies of Salman Khan
27 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa - Preity Zinta, Bhoomika Chawla and Salman Khan starrer was released in 2004
Jaan-e-man: 2006 romantic drama starring Salman Khan and Preity Zinta flopped.
Kyon Ki - A love story of Salman Bhai starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty.
Yuvvraaj -This 2008 movie directed by Subhash Ghai was starring beautiful Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Zayed Khan.
London Dreams: 2009 movie starring Ajay Devgan, Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Om Puri was a flop
Marigold: 2007 movie starring Ali Larter and Salman Khan was also a flop
Main Aur Mrs. Khanna: 2009 Movie starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was a flop
Salaam-E-Ishq: 2007's romantic drama featured six stories. It was a big flop
Tubelight: 2017 film of Salman Bhai, produced by Kabir Khan was a flop
Veer: This 2010 multi starrer film was a big flop
