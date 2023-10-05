10 Funny Novels Guaranteed To Make You Laugh Out Loud
05 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams- The story follows events in the life of Arthur Dent, a man who lives on Earth and gets whisked off into an adventure in space by his friend, belonging to a different planet who tells him that Earth is about to be destroyed.
A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole: This hilarious novel uncovers a giant ball of yarn wrapped around a fat man with a moustache and a funny hat who keeps falling over.
Cake Wrecks: When Professional Cakes Go Hilariously Wrong by Jen Yates- This book will ensure that you never look at the cakes the same way as it describes all kinds of ugly cakes possible.
All My Friends Are Dead by Avery Monsen and Jory John- The witty and captivating tale is based on the assumption that if you're a dinosaur, all your friends are dead and if you're a pirate, all your friends have scurvy.
Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea by Chelsea Handler- During her vacation, Chelsea acts older than she actually is to get her parents to let her watch their children for pay.
Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett - This comedy novel is about the birth of the son of Satan and the attempts to sabotage the coming of the end times.
Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ's Childhood Pal by Christopher Moore- This funny story is based on the Son of God and his times here on Earth among people.
Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris- The story follows the struggles faced by the narrator to learn French at the age of 41 years.
One for the Money by Janet Evanovich The book revolves around Stephanie who blackmails her bail-bondsman cousin Vinnie into giving her a try as an apprehension agent.
The Color of Magic by Terry Pratchett- A collection of 4 stories set on Discworld, a flat planet that is carried by four huge elephants, standing on the back of a big turtle.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian Movies That Have Earned More Than Jawan And Gadar 2