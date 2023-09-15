10 GK Questions and Answers on Hiroshima For KBC
15 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
KBC 15: General Knowledge questions and answers you should know after Rs 1 crore ques was skipped by Shubham
Q. Which of the following is not a symptom of radiation sickness? A. Slowly Healing Wounds
Q. Who was the United States president when Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed? A. Harry S. Truman
Q. Who played a central role in developing the atomic bomb? A. J. Robert Oppenheimer
Q. When was Hiroshima bombed? A. August 6, 1945
1 Crore Question Asked on KBC 15: What was the aircraft that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on 6th August, 1945, named after? A. The pilot’s mother
Q. When was Nagasaki bombed? A. August 9, 1945
Q. What was the name of the top-secret project to develop the atomic bomb during World War II? A. The Manhattan Project
Q. What was the main component of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima? A. Uranium-235
Q. Which of the following is the time of the first atomic bomb explosion in Hiroshima in the local time zone? A. 8:15 AM
Q. What was the target of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima? A. Military headquarters
Q. What is the name of the annual event that is held in Hiroshima to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombing? A. Hiroshima Peace Memorial Day
Q. What is the name of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima? A. Little boy
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Doordarshan Serials Of All Time- In Pics