10 Happy Ending Family Movies To Watch On Netflix
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham- Rahul is disowned by his father and comes to London to start a new life. Years later, his now-grown younger brother Rohan sets out on a journey to return Rahul home and reunite the family.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun- Prem and Nisha meet and fall in love at their elder siblings' wedding, but their intentions for a relationship are jeopardized when Nisha's sister dies, leaving behind a baby.
Goodbye- A heartfelt story of the Bhalla family's journey of grief and self-discovery following the death of a loved one.
Darlings- It depicts the lives of two women who discover courage and love amid extraordinary situations.
Dear Zindagi- Kaira is an aspiring cinematographer in search of the ideal existence. Her encounter with Jug, an unusual thinker, gives her a fresh perspective on life. She realizes that pleasure is all about finding comfort in life's faults.
Drishyam- After his family commits an unforeseen crime, a father takes desperate steps to keep them out of trouble with the law.
We Are Family- A divorced mother with three children leads a pleasant household until her ex-husband introduces his new career-oriented partner into the scene.
Wake Up Sid- The narrative of a lethargic Mumbai college student who does absolutely nothing, with a turn of circumstances can Sid understand his potential in this world and become a success in the fast-paced life of Mumbai.
Taare Zameen Par- An eight-year-old child is regarded to be a lazy troublemaker until the new art instructor has the patience and compassion to identify the root cause of his academic challenges.
Mai Hoon Na- An army major goes undercover as a college student. His task is both professional and personal: defend his general's daughter from a radical militant and track down his estranged half-brother.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Interesting Mini Web Series To Binge Watch