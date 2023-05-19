10 Heartbreaking Messages From Shah Rukh Khan to Sameer Wankhede
19 May, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
SRK asks Sameer Wankhede to be kind on him: "Thank you. You are a good man. Please be kind to him today I request (sic)."
SRK: "If in any way without losing your integrity as an officer of law, you can help with whatever manner possible please. I will always be indebted (sic)."
SRK begs Sameer: "Please show some kindness my man. Love SRK. I can only plead and beg you as a father."
SRK 'begs' again: "Please man I beg you there is nothing from my side that is participant in the vested interests (sic)."
SRK: "I beg you please have mercy in me and my family. We are a simple set of people. My son has been a bit wayward but he doesn't deserve being in a jail like a hardened criminal (sic)."
SRK: "I beg you man please don't let him be in that jail. These holidays will come and he will break as a human being (sic)."
SRK: "You promised you will reform my child not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered and broken. And it's no fault of his (sic)."
SRK: "Please tell them to go easy man and let me get my son home. Please. There is nothing more I can say or do but beg you (sic)."
SRK: "Please don't break our heart today my man. Please It's a father to father request I love my children just like you do yours...(sic)."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vijay Varma's Dapper Entry at Cannes After a Decade