10 Heartwarming Photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on 23 January, 2023, at a farmhouse in Khandala.
Athiya Shetty posted this picture on Instagram on KL Rahul's birthday this year.
This picture made it to Athiya's gram as a part of her pre-wedding photo dump.
The power couple is serving looks in traditional outfits that are complimenting each other.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are setting some major couple goals with this picture of them walking hand-in-hand.
This is one of the most adored pictures of the couple that circulated all over the social media.
The couple can be seen in a sweet embrace in this picture that made it to the internet.
This sunkissed picture of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul is nothing but perfect.
Cricketer KL Rahul and his beau Athiya Shetty unleash their goofy sides in this adorable picture that made it to the gram.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are serving looks in their street style outfits.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepika and Ranveer: The Best-Dressed Couple in Bollywood