10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies of 2023
24 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's film has minted approx. Rs 1143.59 crore globally
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback with Deepika Padukone. The film earned Rs 1050 crore gross.
Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's film is still going strong, earned Rs 862 globally as of now.
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's comeback movie won hearts and minted Rs 691 crore
Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie collected Rs 466.33 crore at the global box office.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer and Alia's romantic family drama ranked over Rs 355 crore at the global box office.
The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma's movie on IS (Islamic State) earned over Rs 300 crore at the global box office
OMG 2: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's movie was a hit, earned Rs 220 crore even after clash with Gadar 2.
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar: Luv Ranjan's movie collected over Rs 201 crore gross worldwide.
Adipurush: The Hindi version of Adipurush starring Prabhas minted Rs 147 crore in India. The total collection was Rs 393 crore, however, the budget of the film was Rs 450 crore.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nora Fatehi Turns on Desi Charm in Pristine White Sheer Saree, See Pics