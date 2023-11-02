10 Highest-Grossing Horror Movies Of All Time
02 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Exorcist ($2,826 million)- Two Catholic priests help the mother of a young girl to save her life who is being possessed by an unknown force in an attempt.
Jaws ($2,627 million)- Three people are left to hunt down a killer shark that has caused havoc in a beach community off Cape Cod.
It: Chapter Two- ($535 million)- The Losers Club had moved on 27 years after their terrifying first encounter with Pennywise, but a heartbreaking phone call brings them back.
Jaws 2 ($ 937 million)- When a second enormous shark starts to terrorize the waters, Amity's residents must be saved by police chief Brody.
It ($836mllion)- A group of bullied kids come together in the summer of 1989 to take down a shape-shifting monster that poses as a clown.
Alien ($744 million)- After looking into an unknown transmission, the crew of a commercial spacecraft comes across a deadly lifeform.
The Silence of the Lambs ($592 million)- An imprisoned and clever cannibal killer must assist a young F.B.I. cadet to uncover the activities of a serial killer who skins his victims.
Hannibal ($578 million)- It focuses on the early relationship between a young FBI criminal profiler and a famous psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter.
Bram Stoker's Dracula ($ 450 million)- The ancient vampire travels to England to wreak havoc and woo Mina Murray, the fiancée of his lawyer Jonathan Harker.
Interview with the Vampire ($441 million)- Recounted to journalist Daniel Molloy, Louis de Pointe's epic tale of love, blood, and the dangers of immortality, based on Anne Rice's novel.
