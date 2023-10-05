9 Highly Conceptual Movies Meant Only For The Smart Ones
Inception- An illogical task of planting an idea in the head of a C.E.O. is handed to a thief who steals corporate secrets via dream-sharing technology.
Jurassic Park- When dinosaurs create havoc on Isla Nublar, teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of the island must work together to live.
Liar Liar- A habitual liar-lawyer finds his professional life turned upside down when he suddenly is unable to physically lie for 24 whole hours.
Blindness- The story is based around a time when A sudden white-blindness epidemic decimates a city.
The Invention of Lying- A world where no one has ever lied until one writer takes advantage of the situation to further his own interests.
Limitless- A poor writer is transformed into a financial wizard by a strange medication that gives the user access to 100% of his brain's capabilities with a lot of difficulties.
The Beauty Inside- A leading actress and an airline director who both experience strange occurrences and fall in love. The boy suffers from prosopagnosia, and she changes into a different person for a week once a month.
The Truman Show- A salesperson for insurance learns that his entire life is actually a reality television program.
Inside Out- Young Riley suffers from a wave of emotions as she adjusts to a new city after being torn from her existence in the Midwest and brought to San Francisco.
