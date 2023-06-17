A relook at nine popular Hollywood films that were inspired from Indian movies.

17 Jun, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

The Reincarnation of Peter Proud (1975): The film is inspired from Bimal Roy's Madhumati.

The Dirty Dozen (1967): The movie is inspired from V Shantaram's Do Ankhen Barah Haath

Pearl Harbor (2001): The film is inspired from Raj Kapoor's Sangam.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003): Quentin Tarantino admitted that he was inspired by Kamal Haasan's Abhay to include animation in his noir actioner.

Divorce Invitation (2012): The movie was an adaptation of the Telugu drama Aahwanam.

Forty Shades of Blue (2005): The movie was based on Satyajit Ray's Charulata.

Hitch (2005): The film is inspired from Amol Palekar's Chhoti Si Baat.

A Common Man (2013): The movie was inspired from Neeraj Pandey's A Wednesday!

Delivery Man (2013): The movie is inspired from Ayushmann Khurrana's Delivery Man.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Best Indian Movies to Watch With Your Dad

 Find Out More