A relook at nine popular Hollywood films that were inspired from Indian movies.
17 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
The Reincarnation of Peter Proud (1975): The film is inspired from Bimal Roy's Madhumati.
The Dirty Dozen (1967): The movie is inspired from V Shantaram's Do Ankhen Barah Haath
Pearl Harbor (2001): The film is inspired from Raj Kapoor's Sangam.
Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003): Quentin Tarantino admitted that he was inspired by Kamal Haasan's Abhay to include animation in his noir actioner.
Divorce Invitation (2012): The movie was an adaptation of the Telugu drama Aahwanam.
Forty Shades of Blue (2005): The movie was based on Satyajit Ray's Charulata.
Hitch (2005): The film is inspired from Amol Palekar's Chhoti Si Baat.
A Common Man (2013): The movie was inspired from Neeraj Pandey's A Wednesday!
Delivery Man (2013): The movie is inspired from Ayushmann Khurrana's Delivery Man.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Indian Movies to Watch With Your Dad