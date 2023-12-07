10 Indian Celebrities Who Were Born In The Chilling Month Of December
07 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Actress Tamannah Bhatia, popularly known as Tamannaah will celebrate her 34th birthday on December 21.
Boman Irani, One of the most popular Indian actors was born on 2 December 1959.
The veteran actor Dharmendra is going to turn 88 years old on December 8.
Bigg Boss contestant and award-winning actress Ankita Lokhande will turn 39 on December 19.
The runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 Divya Aggarwal was born on December 4.
Everyone's favourite Bollywood actor Govinda will turn 65 on December 21.
Udit Narayan, a famous playback singer with a melodious voice was born on 1st December.
Famous for his qawwali, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was born on December 9, 1974
Superstar Rajnikanth is going to celebrate his 73rd birthday on December 12, 2023.
