Ahead of Adipurush release, a glimpse at ten Indian films based on Ramayana.
01 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1992): The film was directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Saski.
Setu Bandhan (1932): The epic based on Ramayana was directed by the father of Indian cinema - Dadasaheb Phalke.
Mahabali Hanuman (1981): The movie was directed by Babubhai Mistry.
Hanuman Patal Vijay (1950): The devotional epic was directed by Homi Wadia.
Shri Ram Bhakta Hanuman (1948): The adaptation of saint Valmiki's Ramyana was directed by Homi Wadia.
Bajrangbali (1976): The film directed by Chandrakant narrates Lord Hanuman's heroism during Treta Yug.
Lava Kusa (1963): The film narrates the story of Lord Rama's twin sons Lava-Kusa.
Valmiki (1963): The Telugu movie is based on the life of saint Valmiki, the author of Ramayana.
Hanuman (2005): The animated film is based on Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman's battle against Ravana and his army.
