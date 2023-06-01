Ahead of Adipurush release, a glimpse at ten Indian films based on Ramayana.

01 Jun, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1992): The film was directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Saski.

Setu Bandhan (1932): The epic based on Ramayana was directed by the father of Indian cinema - Dadasaheb Phalke.

Mahabali Hanuman (1981): The movie was directed by Babubhai Mistry.

Hanuman Patal Vijay (1950): The devotional epic was directed by Homi Wadia.

Shri Ram Bhakta Hanuman (1948): The adaptation of saint Valmiki's Ramyana was directed by Homi Wadia.

Bajrangbali (1976): The film directed by Chandrakant narrates Lord Hanuman's heroism during Treta Yug.

Lava Kusa (1963): The film narrates the story of Lord Rama's twin sons Lava-Kusa.

Valmiki (1963): The Telugu movie is based on the life of saint Valmiki, the author of Ramayana.

Hanuman (2005): The animated film is based on Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman's battle against Ravana and his army.

