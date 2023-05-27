A glimpse at ten Indian Films honoured at Cannes Film Festival.
27 May, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Do Bigha Zamin (1953): The Bimal Roy classic won the illustrious Prix Internationale at the Cannes 1954.
Boot Polish (1954): Child actress Naaz was honoured with a Special Distinction Award at Cannes 1955.
Pather Panchali (1955): Satyajit Ray's film won the Palme d'Or at Cannes.
Kharij (1982): The Mrinal Sen directorial won the Special Jury Prize at Cannes 1983.
Salaam Bombay (1988): Mira Nair's film won the Camera d'Or and Audience Prize at the Cannes.
Marana Simhasanam (1999): The film won the Camera d'Or at Cannes.
The Lunchbox (2013): The movie bagged the Grand Rail d'Or at Cannes.
Masaan (2015): The movie won the Prix de l’Avenir at Cannes.
A Night of Knowing Nothing (2021): The film bagged the prestigious Oeil d'Or award for 'Best Documentary'.
Kennedy (2023): The Anurag Kashyap directorial received a seven minute standing ovation at Cannes 2023.
