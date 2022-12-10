10 Indian Films That Became Game Changers in 2022

10 Dec, 2022
The Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer is being hailed for its stellar performances.
The SS Rajamouli magnum opus is still being hailed as a strong Oscar 2023 contender.
The Rishab Shetty directorial is the biggest Kannada hit of 2022.
Vivek Agnihotri's hard-hitting drama shows the plight of Kashmiri pandits.
The Mani Ratnam epic became the biggest Tamil hit of 2022.
The Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer ended the dry-run of Bollywood at the box office.
The film became a PAN (popular across nation) India blockbuster fir its depiction of ancient legend of Lord Krishna.
K.G.F: Chapter 2 was a game-changer in the history of Kannada cinema and Yash's movie career.
The Ayan Mukerji starrer is the first installment of Astraverse as it shows the power of ancient astras.
The Kamal Haasan starrer crime-thriller ended the dry-run of Kollywood.
