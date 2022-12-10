10 Indian Films That Became Game Changers in 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Drishyam 2 (2022)

The Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer is being hailed for its stellar performances.

RRR (2022)

The SS Rajamouli magnum opus is still being hailed as a strong Oscar 2023 contender.

Kantara (2022)

The Rishab Shetty directorial is the biggest Kannada hit of 2022.

The Kashmir Files (2022)

Vivek Agnihotri's hard-hitting drama shows the plight of Kashmiri pandits.

Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022)

The Mani Ratnam epic became the biggest Tamil hit of 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

The Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer ended the dry-run of Bollywood at the box office.

Karthikeya 2 (2022)

The film became a PAN (popular across nation) India blockbuster fir its depiction of ancient legend of Lord Krishna.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022)

K.G.F: Chapter 2 was a game-changer in the history of Kannada cinema and Yash's movie career.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)

The Ayan Mukerji starrer is the first installment of Astraverse as it shows the power of ancient astras.

Vikram (2022)

The Kamal Haasan starrer crime-thriller ended the dry-run of Kollywood.

