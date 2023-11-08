10 Inside Pics From Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Pre-Wedding Ceremony
08 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares glimpse from her pre-wedding ceremonies with Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan looks breathtaking in a red Nauvari saree that she wore like a dhoti to give Maharashtrian vibes.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare perform traditional Maharashtiran style ceremonies to kickstart wedding celebrations.
Nupur Shikhare is a happy groom who wore a yellow kurta and white pajama for the pre-wedding festivities.
Aamir Khan's first wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta performs the rituals
Ira Khan and Nupur's Kelvan ceremony, it means the parents of the bride and the groom invite each other's family
Mithila Palkar also attends the pre-wedding ceremony of Ira and Nupur
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will be getting married on January 3, 2024.
Ira and Nupur's friends and family perform a small ritual for the couple.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sexy LBD Sparkles With Crystals