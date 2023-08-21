10 Inside Pics of Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu's Birthday
21 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Son Vayu Turns 1, Family Organises Puja
Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's birthday balloons have moon, stars and clouds
Sonam's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja loves paper hanging birds
Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's Nana-Nani and Dada-Dadi
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's beautiful temple at home
Vayu's fancy birthday dinner layout has colourful napkins, blue glasses, sun flowers, paper birds
Sonam's son Vayu has golden hair, he wore ethnic wear for birthday puja
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's family pic on Vayu's birthday
Sonam-Anand's son Vayu enjoys daddy time, learns to walk here!
Sonam-Anand's son Vayu has Nike Jordan shoes in red-white colour
