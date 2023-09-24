10 Powerful Inspiring Quotes by BLACKPINK's Lisa
24 Sep, 2023
India.com Entertainment Desk
"Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful and difficult your journey is."
"I think there will be good results if you believe in yourself and work hard. Cheer up, we’re rooting for you guys."
"What I would like to say is make sure you know what you really want to do and do it. And also I want to say, if not now then when?"
"I'm not perfect, but I'm always trying to improve."
"Enjoy living life to the fullest."
"You should be afraid of people who work harder than you."
"In the world full of lies my only truth is you."
"When the night gets dark let me be your fire."
"I think it's important to be confident in yourself and your abilities. If you believe in yourself, other people will too."
"I'm a dreamer. I believe anything is possible."
