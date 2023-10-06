10 Facts About Gayatri Joshi
06 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Gayatri Joshi starred her career in the 2004 film Swades
Gayatri Joshi was one of the five finalists of the 1999 Femina Miss India Contest
Gayatri Joshi's shoot in a swimwear for Femina Miss India
Gayatri Joshi is married to businessman Vikas Oberoi since 2005.
Gayatri Joshi appeared in music videos of Jagjit Singh's "Kaghaz Ki Kashti" and Hans Raj Hans' "Jhanjaria".
Gayatri Joshi won Best Female Debut For Swades in 2005
Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi are best friends forever
Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is being investigated after a fatal collision involving a Lamborghini and a Ferrari in Italy.
Gayatri's husband Vikas is a property magnate who controls and runs Mumbai-listed Oberoi Realty, known for its high-end suburban condos.
Gayatri and Vikas have two sons Vihaan and Yuvaan.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Highly Conceptual Movies Meant Only For The Smart Ones