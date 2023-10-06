10 Facts About Gayatri Joshi

06 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Gayatri Joshi starred her career in the 2004 film Swades

Gayatri Joshi was one of the five finalists of the 1999 Femina Miss India Contest

Gayatri Joshi's shoot in a swimwear for Femina Miss India

Gayatri Joshi is married to businessman Vikas Oberoi since 2005.

Gayatri Joshi appeared in music videos of Jagjit Singh's "Kaghaz Ki Kashti" and Hans Raj Hans' "Jhanjaria".

Gayatri Joshi won Best Female Debut For Swades in 2005

Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi are best friends forever

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is being investigated after a fatal collision involving a Lamborghini and a Ferrari in Italy.

Gayatri's husband Vikas is a property magnate who controls and runs Mumbai-listed Oberoi Realty, known for its high-end suburban condos.

Gayatri and Vikas have two sons Vihaan and Yuvaan.

