10 Interesting Facts About Jungkook
Jungkook is known as the Busan Prince in South Korea
Jungkook's previously decided stage name was 'Seagull' which is the official word of Busan.
Jungkook is a black belt in Taekwondo
7 music labels approached Jungkook before his debut
RM is Jungkook's inspiration and that is the reason he joined BTS
Jungkook is good at beatboxing
Jungkook is the first Korean to perform at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Jungkook has good painting skills
Jungkook's first tattoo was the 'ARMY' for his BTS fandom
Jungkook can play various musical instruments like drums and guitar
