10 Interesting Facts About Jungkook

08 Oct, 2023

Anam Saifi

Jungkook is known as the Busan Prince in South Korea

Jungkook's previously decided stage name was 'Seagull' which is the official word of Busan.

Jungkook is a black belt in Taekwondo

7 music labels approached Jungkook before his debut

RM is Jungkook's inspiration and that is the reason he joined BTS

Jungkook is good at beatboxing

Jungkook is the first Korean to perform at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Jungkook has good painting skills

Jungkook's first tattoo was the 'ARMY' for his BTS fandom

Jungkook can play various musical instruments like drums and guitar

