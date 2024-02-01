10 Interesting Mini Web Series To Binge Watch
When They See Us- Five teenagers from Harlem find themselves in a horrifying situation after being wrongly blamed for a vicious assault in Central Park. This story is based on real events.
Unbelievable- Two detectives pursue the truth after a teenager is accused of fabricating a rape story.
Pop Kaun?- A young boy sets out to locate his biological father, but the quest quickly becomes a tumultuous journey that completely disrupts his life.
Sharp Objects- Following treatment for her mental illness, crime journalist Camille Preaker comes back to her hometown to investigate the killings of two young girls. Along the way, she must also confront and address her own personal struggles.
Panchayaat- It is a comedy-drama that follows the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, due to limited job opportunities, becomes the secretary of a Panchayat office in a rural village in Uttar Pradesh.
Modern Love- A television show adapted from the New York Times column that delves into the complexities of relationships, romance, and the connections between people.
Indian Police Force- Officer Kabir Malik of the Delhi Police is in a relentless battle against an insidious foe named Zarar, who has embraced the path of terrorism. The show depicts an exhilarating pursuit, showcasing the unwavering quest for justice and the sacrifices made in the course of fulfilling one's duty.
Half Love Half Arranged- Riya and Jogi, both in their thirties, embark on a romantic comedy journey as they explore the concept of arranged dating.
Fosse- A glimpse into the romantic and collaborative relationship between renowned choreographer and director, Bob Fosse, and Gwen Verdon, a highly acclaimed Broadway dancer.
Defending Jacob- The gripping limited drama series is a character-focused thriller that is based on William Landay's best selling novel from 2012, "Defending Jacob". A prosecutor's life is turned upside down when his cherished son is accused of murder.
