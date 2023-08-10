Sunny Leone wears sexy cross halter orange bralette and skirt for an event in Mumbai
10 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sunny Leone wore a pair of golden heels to make her look chique
Sunny Leone takes our breath away with this gorgeous rust-orange colour outfit
Sunny Leone made a huge bun and left a few tresses in front with the outfit
Sunny Leone is a fashionista, she accesorised the look with statement earnings, bracelet
Sunny Leone's orange smokey eye is something you cannot miss in these pics
Sunny Leone poses with her husband Daniel Weber at the event
